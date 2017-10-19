Hocog OK’s rezoning, Tinian spending measures

ACTING Gov. Victor Hocog on Monday signed into law a funding measure for Tinian as well as four local bills that rezone some lots on Saipan, including a Tanapag area.

House Local Bill 20-23, which amends Saipan Official Zoning Map Sheet 19 of 29, is now Saipan Local Law 20-13; House Local Bill 20-18, which amends Saipan Official Zoning Map Sheet 6 of 29, is now Saipan Local Law 20-14; House Local Bill 20-29, which amends Saipan Official Zoning Map Sheet 5 of 29, is now Saipan Local Law 20-15; and Tinian Local Bill 20-1, which makes appropriations for the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission, the Office of the Mayor of Tinian, and the Tinian Municipal Treasury for fiscal year 2018, is now Tinian Local Ordinance 20-1.

Saipan Local Law 20-13 was authored by Reps. Joe Itibus, Frank Aguon, Ivan Blanco, BJ Attao, Donald Barcinas, Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero, Larry Deleon Guerrero, Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Edwin Propst, Greg Sablan Jr., John Paul Sablan, House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez and Speaker Ralph Demapan.

It authorizes the rezoning of a private land in Chalan Kiya from residential to mixed commercial to allow Marpac to build a warehouse in the area.

Saipan Local Law 20-14 was authored by Reps. Alice Igitol, Frank Aguon, BJ Attao, Donald Barcinas, Frank Dela Cruz, Joseph Deleon Guerrero, Larry Deleon Guerrero, Angel Demapan, Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Jose Itibus, John Paul Sablan and Vice Speaker Janet Maratita. It rezones a private land in Tanapag as a tourist resort district from a village residential district.





The Zoning Board, which did not approve the rezoning, noted that the land is near a cemetery and is not feasible for any development.

Saipan Local Law 20-15 was authored by Rep. John Paul Sablan and rezones some private lots in As Matuis from rural to tourist resort.

The land owners, the Babauta and Naraja families among them, requested the Saipan delegation to rezone the area so they can be available for any development project.

Rep. John Paul Sablan said the intent of the rezone is consistency and uniformity, adding that the surrounding areas have already been rezoned from rural to tourist resort by the Zoning Board.

Tinian Local Ordinance 20-1 was authored by Rep. Edwin Aldan to appropriate $500,000 in Saipan casino license fees to fund the operations of the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission, the Office of the Mayor and the Tinian Municipal Treasury for fiscal year 2018.