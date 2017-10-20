Strong wind causes power outage on Tinian, sporadic power interruption on Saipan

TINIAN experienced an islandwide power outage early Wednesday morning due to damaged hardware in power poles caused by strong wind and heavy downpour, Commonwealth Utilities Corp. Executive Director Gary Camacho said.

“Our line crew members were not able to initiate repair until 6 in the morning,” he added.

The power outage on Tinian started at 3 a.m., and CUC was able to restore power supply from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., he said.

Camacho said Marpo Heights 1 and 2 and Tinian International Airport had no power until 12:30 in the afternoon.

There’s no report of power outage and damaged power poles on Rota, he added.

On Saipan, Camacho said power interruption affected some areas starting at 3:30 a.m.

“There was an ‘on and off’ power interruption in the course of three hours,” he added.

Hardware in power poles was damaged in Kagman and As Teo, causing an outage, he said.

But power division acting director Lee Lieto said all issues were immediately addressed, according to Camacho.

“We inspected and surveyed the area for any other potential dilapidated hardware that could be resolved to prevent this kind of interruption in the future.”

Some water connections were also affected as a result of the power problem “but they’re not much of an issue,” Camacho said.

They also received reports about tree branches falling on primary lines in Tanapag, Chalan Kya and Navy Hill, he said.

“CUC will have a significant tree trimming operation in those areas,” he said.

The most affected areas were those under Feeder 4 which include Mt. Tapochao, As Teo, I Denni, Capital Hill and Kagman, Camacho added.

Saipan’s power was back to normal at 9 in the morning and there was no major problem on island, he said.

According to the National Weather Service on Guam, as of 5 p.m., Wednesday, a large southwest to west swell from distant Typhoon Lan would cause hazardous conditions for small craft.

Combined seas of 7 to 10 feet on Wednesday evening will build to between 10 and 13 feet Friday or Saturday, the NWS stated.

“Fresh to strong southwest winds [Wednesday evening] and early Thursday will result in very choppy seas, especially in Tinian and Saipan waters. Meanwhile, the monsoon trough will keep wet and gusty weather in the area through Thursday.”