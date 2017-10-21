Economic council convenes airport revitalization task force

(Office of the Governor) — On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, the governor’s Strategic Economic Development Council convened the first meeting of its Airport Revitalization Committee to address matters affecting the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.

The meeting saw leaders from both the public and private sector stakeholders engage with the Commonwealth Ports Authority and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in discussions that pointed out existing challenges regarding airport operations and proposed tangible solutions.

Office of the Governor Chief of Staff Matthew O. Deleon Guerrero, who represented Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres in the discussions, said the meeting provided constructive and promising insights on the issues facing the airport, including the rate of flow going into the airport; the current state of airport facilities; CBP staffing issues; and the management of the Chinese parole.

Co-chair for the taskforce Viola Alepuyo indicated that there is a shared understanding of the airport’s challenges and a collective commitment from both government and business stakeholders to address them efficiently and effectively.

The committee will be reporting to the SEDC co-chairs Robert Jones of Triple J and Marian Aldan-Pierce of Duty Free Saipan Ltd. during their monthly meeting to ensure accountability.