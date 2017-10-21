Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateSat, 21 Oct 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Exquisites take SEDA Ladies Bud Cup title

     

     

     

     

     

    Thursday, October 19, 2017-10:53:05P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Mayor Apatang cancels trip to San Diego

  • Print
20 Oct 2017
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang on Thursday canceled his off-island trip due to the bad weather.

“I don’t feel right not being here — something might happen,” he told Variety.

He was supposed to attend the annual gathering of the Chamorro Optimist Club of San Diego in California. “But I don’t want to be away from the island now,” he said, adding that his constituents may need the services of his office if the weather gets worse.

Apatang was invited by club president Greg Camacho who also thanked the mayor for his continued support to the group.

Instead of going to San Diego, Apatang said he will donate $500 of his personal money and another $500 from the Liberation fund to the Chamorro organization.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.