Mayor Apatang cancels trip to San Diego

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang on Thursday canceled his off-island trip due to the bad weather.

“I don’t feel right not being here — something might happen,” he told Variety.

He was supposed to attend the annual gathering of the Chamorro Optimist Club of San Diego in California. “But I don’t want to be away from the island now,” he said, adding that his constituents may need the services of his office if the weather gets worse.

Apatang was invited by club president Greg Camacho who also thanked the mayor for his continued support to the group.

Instead of going to San Diego, Apatang said he will donate $500 of his personal money and another $500 from the Liberation fund to the Chamorro organization.