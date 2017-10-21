CPA: No need to issue permits to tour companies

THE Commonwealth Ports Authority does not support a measure requiring tour companies and agents to register with CPA for permits, saying it would be a redundant process.

Introduced by Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero, House Bill 20-30 was discussed by the House Committee on Commerce and Tourism chaired by Rep Leepan Guerrero on Thursday.

CPA Deputy Executive Director Ed Mendiola attended the meeting to discuss the bill and answer questions from the committee members.

In an interview, Mendiola said they support the bill’s intent, but don’t find it necessary for CPA to function as a permitting agency for tour companies and agents.

“That’s being done by other agencies already. So why are we going to do it? It’s redundant in a way. We already have regulations in place at the ports as far as tour agents and tour companies are concerned. So, I think it’s not necessary for us to do the registration or issuance of permits.”

Right now, under the law, tour agents and tour companies need to register with the Department of Commerce and to be certified by the Marianas Visitors Authority.