Palacios: Office of Planning and Development not redundant

ACTING Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said the newly created Office of the Planning and Development is not a redundant government office.

Palacios, who is the Senate president, introduced Senate Bill 20-2 or the CNMI Planning and Development Act of 2017 which is now Public Law 20-20.

He said the main task of the new office is to combine all plans — zoning, infrastructure, land-use, agriculture and fisheries development — in creating an economic development plan.

He said all agencies will work collaboratively with the Office of Planning and Development which will be headed by a director appointed by the governor.

The new office, he added, will guide the CNMI’s future development.

Palacios noted that the Department of Public Lands is already working on a comprehensive land-use-plan study which will be completed in a year and submitted to the Office of Planning and Development for review and proper implementation.

“So there is no repetition here, no redundancy,” he said. “They [the agencies] will all work together, combine all their plans to ensure a more effective implementation of a sustainable economic development policy for the CNMI.”

He said the new planning office “will synthesize all these plans, put them all together to address our population increase, infrastructure needs, housing needs, expansion among other critical issues in the CNMI.”