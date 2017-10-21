Tropical storm watches canceled

BASED on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, Tropical Depression 27w is slowly heading west-northwest and all tropical storm watches have been canceled.

At 7 a.m., Saturday, the tropical depression was

About 330 miles southeast of Saipan

About 330 miles southeast of Tinian

About 325 miles east-southeast of Rota

About 455 miles south-southeast of Alamagan

About 480 miles south-southeast of Pagan

About 525 miles south-southeast of Agrihan

About 340 miles east-southeast of Guam

About 360 miles north-northwest of Chuuk

Maximum sustained winds: 35 mph. Its present movement: west-northwest, 285 degrees at 9 mph.

Tropical Depression 27w is expected to continue along a westward heading with a slight decrease in forward speed through Monday. This forecast track has 27w passing south of Guam Monday and Monday night.

Tropical Depression 27w is not expected to significantly intensify through Monday as it nears Guam. However, because of its location and history of erratic movement, the system will need to be closely monitored for changes.

Because Tropical Depression 27w continues to shift west and is forecast to pass south of Guam, acting Gov. Victor B. Hocog is canceling tropical storm conditions for Saipan, Tinian, Agrihan, Alamagan and Pagan as of 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

All residents are encouraged to remain cautious due to possible strong, gusty winds and heavy rain showers.

For more information go to http://www.prh.noaa.gov/guam or call CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000 or 664-8000. Those in the Northern Islands can contact CNMI EOC State Warning Point at high frequency single side band radio on frequency 5.205.0.