Former OPA employee charged with theft

A FORMER employee of the Office of the Public Auditor, Violita Agulto Diaz, is accused of stealing $900 from OPA last year.

The Office of the Attorney General filed an amended information on Tuesday in Superior Court, charging Diaz with one count of theft.

Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas said Diaz unlawfully took money from OPA’s petty cash on Aug. 8, 2016. No other details were provided in the information filed by the AG’s office.

The clerk of court summoned Diaz to appear in court on Nov. 20, 2017 at 9 a.m., adding that if she does not appear, an arrest warrant will be issued for her arrest.

If convicted, Diaz would face a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of $5,000.

Diaz, 52, worked for OPA as an administrative assistant and left the office last year.