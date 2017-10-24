Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateTue, 24 Oct 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Boleros rout Papa Bears

     

     

     

     

     

    Monday, October 23, 2017-1:36:44P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Former OPA employee charged with theft

  • Print
23 Oct 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

A FORMER employee of the Office of the Public Auditor, Violita Agulto Diaz, is accused of stealing $900 from OPA last year.

The Office of the Attorney General filed an amended information on Tuesday in Superior Court, charging Diaz with one count of theft.

Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas said Diaz unlawfully took money from OPA’s petty cash on Aug. 8, 2016. No other details were provided in the information filed by the AG’s office.

The clerk of court summoned Diaz to appear in court on Nov. 20, 2017 at 9 a.m., adding that if she does not appear, an arrest warrant will be issued for her arrest.

If convicted, Diaz would face a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of $5,000.

Diaz, 52, worked for OPA as an administrative assistant and left the office last year.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.