Larry Norita gets 21 days for assaulting tourist

John K. Norita, 22, pleaded guilty to assault and battery on Tuesday.

On April 30, 2017, police said Norita punched a tourist in the face and kicked him for no apparent reason in front of the Garapan fire station.

Superior Court Judge Kenneth L. Govendo imposed a one-year prison sentence on the defendant, but all suspended except for 21 days.

Norita was also given credit two days for time-served and was ordered to report to the Department of Corrections on Wednesday last week at 8 a.m. to begin serving his sentence.

He will be released on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. and placed on supervised probation for three years. He will pay $1,814 in restitution to the victim for injuries/damages resulting from the assault.

In addition, Norita will pay a $200 fine, $25 in court costs, and $420 in probation service fee. He is ordered to undergo anger management counseling and marital counseling, and is prohibited from drinking alcoholic beverages during his probation.

Moreover, Norita will submit to a Community Guidance Center evaluation focusing on drug and alcohol assessment treatment and screening, and he must abide by any recommended course of treatment within two months of the issuance of the sentencing order.

Police said Norita was intoxicated at the time of the incident, and was belligerent and yelling profanities while being restrained by responding officers.

The victim sustained a laceration between his nose and right eye.

Norita later told police that he did not remember anything other than that his brother, a firefighter, was holding him down on the ground because he, Norita, was drunk and rowdy.

Police said prior to the incident, the victim had just left Johnny’s Bar and Norita, who was also at the bar, followed him.