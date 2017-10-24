Palacios looks forward to updates from governor

SENATE President Arnold Palacios said he is looking forward to hearing updates from Gov. Ralp h Torres when he returns from his official trip to Washington, D.C. this week.

“He met with [U.S. Citizen and Immigrations Services] and [Department of Defense] officials, to talk about labor and military buildup issues, so I am hoping that when he gets back, we will get some opportunity to be provided with some information regarding those meetings,” Palacios said in an interview.

He said the recent decision to suspend talks regarding [CNMI Joint Military Training] CJMT is consistent with the Tinian airport development plan.”

“I don’t know what the DoD’s position is, but the local leadership is trying to synthesize everybody’s concerns, like those of the [Commonwealth Ports Authority], the Tinian leadership and the needs of the Air Force in a divert airfield. CJMT is a much bigger issue, and there are a lot of other issues that need to be addressed first so I don’t think we can address that now or put in on the table now. I think that was the best route to take for now — to take this particular project first, the divert airfield, and get it done before we take the bigger issue which is the CJMT.”