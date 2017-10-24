House panel OK’s ATM bill

THE House Committee on Commerce and Tourism has endorsed the passage of a measure that would require certain financial institutions to post transaction fees for each automated teller machine transaction; restrict ATM transaction fees; and authorize the secretary of Commerce to study the impact of such fees on financial institutions and consumers.

Headed by Rep. Leepan Guerrero, the committee acted on House Bill 20-126 on Thursday.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Angel Demapan, seeks to

protect consumers and keep them informed about ATM fees or surcharges and having the right to cancel without penalty.

The committee also decided to table House Bill 20-30 which would require all tour companies and agents to register and be issued a permit by the Commonwealth Ports Authority.

Introduced by Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero, the bill is “redundant,” according to CPA.

Rep. Leepan Guerrero agreed. “We find it redundant because [what it proposes] is already being done by the other departments.”

But the committee endorsed the passage of House Bill 20-121 which proposes to allow individuals to import used tires for personal use.

The bill, which was introduced by House Floor Leader Glenn Maratita, was amended by the committee.

“We amended the bill to only allow five used tires a year to be imported by an individual for personal use,” Rep. Leepan Guerrero said.