Big waves pound Saipan shoreline

WAVES up to 15 feet high pounded Saipan’s shoreline over the weekend, causing beach-front erosion and dangerous swimming conditions.

No injuries were reported, but following the cancelation of a tropical storm watch on Saipan, the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point or EOC issued a special weather advisory on Sunday regarding dangerous surf and life-threatening rip current conditions.

Citing information received from the National Weather Service on Guam, EOC said showers, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected up to Tuesday night.

Swell from distant Typhoon Lan caused a large dangerous surf along west-facing reefs of the Marianas as well as a rise along south- and east-facing shores.

High surf advisory is in effect along west-facing reefs, including Beach Road shores, until Wednesday.

A high surf warning indicates that dangerous battering waves will pound the shorelines and result in life-threatening conditions, EOC stated.

The high surf advisory also means that beaches will be affected, creating localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions, it added.

Acting Gov. Victor B. Hocog is advising the public to avoid venturing out to exposed reef lines and beaches especially those facing west, south, and north as rip currents will be life-threatening.

Hocog is also urging residents to stay informed about the latest advisories available through local media resources.