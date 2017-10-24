CHCC gets $140K from grants office

THE Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation received $140,000 from the governor’s Office of Grants Management and State Clearinghouse Grant Program on Friday.

Hospital administrator Jesse M. Tudela said the funds will be used to procure an Alaris IV system and additional patient-care items.

Currently, the hospital has 11 units of Alaris IV which CHCC was able to acquire through the help of the CHC Volunteers Association’s donation of $120,000 in June.

“What this does is to protect the patient from a wrong dosage,” Tudela said. “It has high limit and low limit indicators so it prevents any such errors. We have purchased the first batch [last summer]. This funding will be for the second batch,” he told acting Gov. Victor Hocog and Epiphanio Cabrera, grants management administrator, during a press conference at CHCC on Friday.

“It is an expensive investment but worth it and at the same time it ensures patient’s safety,” Tudela added.

In an earlier interview, CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said the hospital needs 53 units of the state-of-the-art IV system to equip all wards/units and clinics.





Lauri Ogumoro, CHCC board of chairwoman, said the hospital also plans to purchase units for Tinian and Rota.

Tudela said the hospital is using a 20-year-old IV system, IVAC, also made by Alaris. “We were informed by our medical services contractor that they are obsolete and no longer manufactured. We have about three that are sitting in our medical office that cannot be repaired. We reached out to the governor’s office and the Office of Grants Management to see if they could help financially to purchase the high-end, high-tech Alaris IV system.”

To replace all the old IV systems at CHCC, Rota and Tinian, they will need $649,000, Tudela said.

Cabrera said CHCC initially requested about $400,000. “We don’t have that amount, but we are trying to help the hospital so we came up with [$140,000].”

He assured CHCC that the governor’s office will continue to help the public health corporation.

“The administration is working to find resources so we can help the hospital obtain the items they need. Now we are working with what we got. It is small help but it will go a long way to ensure a patient’s health and safety.”