Guam opens 3 storm shelters

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — The government of Guam opened storm shelters at 11 p.m. Monday.

In anticipation of possible winds of 45 mph as early as Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., the following sites were opened as shelters:

• Yigo Gym

• Agana Heights Gym

• Talofofo Gym

Guam was under a storm watch but remained in Condition of Readiness 4. All government of Guam activities, including schools, will resume normal operations today, unless there are significant changes with Tropical Depression 27W, according to the Guam HomelandSecurity/Office of Civil Defense.

It added that GovGuam is taking precautionary actions, including partial activation of the Emergency Operations Center and partial opening of shelters.

Beachgoers and small boats are advised against venturing into open beach water, high surf and rough seas.

A tropical storm watch was effect for Guam and Rota on Monday.





As of 7 a.m. Monday, 27W was located about 340 miles south-southeast of Guam and 415 miles south-southeast of Saipan. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, moving west at 8 mph.

Some gradual intensification of 27W is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office, through the Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense.

With the current track, 27W may have wind speeds of 45 mph by the time it passes Guam, possibly Tuesday

There was still much uncertainty on how close the system would pass by Guam or locations in Chuuk state so the system was being monitored closely for any changes in motion or intensity.

Due to the uncertainty of exactly how close to Guam 27W would pass, the public was advised to take basic precautionary actions:

• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household, including making sure you have working flashlights, stored drinking water and nonperishable food items.

• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy wind.

• Gas your car and get fuel for your generators.

• Stay up-to-date in the event there are changes with 27W or updates to changes in conditions.

• High surf will be dangerous. Stay away from exposed beach waters. Small boats and their operators are advised to stay out of the water.