Danilo Ibrao gets 6 months for disturbing the peace, other offenses

DANILO Dinong Ibrao, who threatened to attack his former common-law wife with a machete, was sentenced on Tuesday last week by Superior Court Judge Kenneth L. Govendo to two years in prison, but all suspended except for six months.

Assistant Attorney General J. Robert Glass Jr. appeared for the government while Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig served as Ibrao’s counsel.

Ibrao 51, was found guilty of disturbing the peace, assault, and criminal mischief on June 9, 2017 after a two-day bench trial. But he was found not guilty of violating an order of protection.

He will start serving his sentence on Oct. 30, 2017. After serving his sentence he will be placed on supervised probation for three years.

Ibrao was also ordered to pay a $500 fine, a probation service fee, and to render 200 hours of community service. He is to be evaluated by the Community Guidance Center upon his release from imprisonment for counseling.

He is prohibited from contacting his former common-law wife during his probation.

According to Judge Govendo, Ibrao’s victim fears for her life and is reasonably terrified of the defendant.

Ibrao, the judge added, has expressed no remorse for his criminal acts.

According to police, Ibrao on Aug. 20, 2016 broke into his ex-common law wife’s bedroom with a machete after learning that she had a new boyfriend.

The victim told police that Ibrao also sent her text messages, threatening to kill her if she started seeing anyone.