14 nurses ‘capped’ in July allowed to return to NMI

THE 14 nonresident nurses who left the island after they were “capped” on July 1, 2017 have been allowed to return to the CNMI by the U.S. government, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said.

In an interview, Muna said the nurses were given an endorsement letter from Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres, a copy of their contract, approval notice and other pertinent documents that they then presented at the U.S. Embassy in Manila.

“The letter from the governor worked,” Muna said. “They were approved. They were allowed to come back.”

In a letter, the governor pledged his support for the re-entry of the nurses who held CW-1 permits, adding that they are valued members of the CNMI’s healthcare workforce.

Muna said they are now arranging the online booking for the nurses’ return flight.

CW-1 permit holders whose contracts were renewed are provided a 240-day grace period to remain in the CNMI while waiting for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to approve their renewal petitions.

The “capped” nurses left the island after the non-issuance of a receipt from USCIS which they feared might not validate their 240-day extension.