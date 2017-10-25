Budget cut prompts MVA to cancel some events next year

DUE to the fiscal year 2018 budget cut, the Marianas Visitors Authority will be forced to cancel some of its community and sporting events next year, MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said.

“We are definitely going to cut some of our programs for the fiscal year,” he added.

MVA’s budget was slashed by $1.6 million to fund other government programs, including the acquisition of a fire truck.

The amount represents a “big chunk of our budget that we can’t spend on marketing, sports tourism or other community events,” Concepcion said.

He added that they may also have to reduce their marketing and promotions abroad.

MVA’s budget for fiscal year 2018 is $15 million which comes mostly from the hotel occupancy tax collections.

MVA board chair and Hotel Association of Northern Mariana Islands president Gloria Cavanagh said the central government should “do something so MVA can get back its money.”

She added, “If, for example, they enforce the hotel occupancy tax on guest houses and bed and breakfast establishments then hopefully they would cover what MVA lost in the beginning of the fiscal year.”