Aguon-Limtiaco Guam gubernatorial bid officially launches

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Sen. Frank Aguon Jr.’s running mate for the Democratic Party gubernatorial primary is Alicia Limtiaco, former elected attorney general and former U.S. attorney for Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Aguon and Limtiaco, surrounded by family and friends, went to the Guam Election Commission on Tuesday afternoon to file paperwork that they’re now a team.

“Frank and I have heard and listened to Guam’s people who have expressed their heartfelt views and feelings that our government has repeatedly ignored the interest of the people and has not done enough to truly address and some the issues and concerns that matter most to all of us,” Limtiaco said. “We must build a stronger government, rooted in everyday people like you.”

Aguon said, “Alicia and I believe that public service is more than being capable of doing the job. It is a complete dedication creating a government that is efficient and effective for the interests of our people and our island.”

Aguon and Limtiaco are the second pair to announce their run in the gubernatorial primary on the Democratic side.

Former senator and banker Lou Leon Guerrero recently announced her running mate is Josh Tenorio, a vice president for a car dealership and a former manager in the judicial, legislative and executive branches of government.

The third Democratic gubernatorial aspirant, former Gov. Carl Gutierrez, said he’s considering two finalists for his running mate. He has previously said he’s making the announcement soon.