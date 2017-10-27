Senate confirms CUC board nominees from Rota, Tinian

THE Senate on Wednesday confirmed two gubernatorial nominees to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board.

The Senate unanimously approved the appointments of Jovita Paulino of Tinian and Miranda Manglona of Rota.

Paulino and Manglona will join the other CUC board members: Ignacio Perez, Matthew Holley and Weston Thomas Deleon Guerrero.

Sen. Sixto Igisomar, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public, Utilities, Transportation and Communications, commended Gov. Ralph Torres for appointing two women to the CUC board.

Paulino and Manglona said they are eager to start working with the other board members.

“I am excited and looking forward to what I need to do,” Paulino said. “I’ve toured CUC’s facilities and offices, and my overall perspective has changed. When I first came in as a customer, I only saw the customer service aspect, but when I saw the rest of CUC’s operations, I was so amazed. The executive director — he is so awesome and he has great people working with him, and they all love their jobs.”

Manglona, for her part, said: “I am ready to work with the executive director, the other board members, the staff and management. We need to get the trust of the people and our community. We need to have transparent, reliable, sustainable and affordable utility services for the entire CNMI.”

Paulino, 52, is a former teacher and is currently chief of administration for the Tinian mayor’s office.

She also served as member of the Tinian Municipal Scholarship Board and was director for the Tinian Youth Center.

Manglona, 47, served as administrative specialist at the Department of Public Safety and later transferred to the Department of Labor where she handled personnel matters.

“I know the process of managing an entire department and its personnel. I don’t have the qualifications of a utility engineer but I am willing to learn and observe, and to do what needs to be done so the community can be satisfied with the services that CUC offers. Again, it’s about trust — we need to get the trust of the community.”