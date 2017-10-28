UH and NMC partner to host climate forum

(NMC) — The University of Hawaii and Northern Marianas College, along with other partners in the region, are teaming up to host the CNMI Extension Climate Forum which will be held on Nov. 2 and 3, 2017.

Organized by UH’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources and NMC Cooperative Research and Extension Education Services, the CNMI Extension Climate Forum is a knowledge exchange event designed to create a space for interactive learning and discussion about ways to effectively respond to regional climate change impacts especially within the agricultural sector.

The Climate Forum is specifically aimed at increasing awareness of and access to climate-related information, resources and tools by extension faculty in the U.S. Affiliated Pacific Islands and Hawaii.

“The climate forum presents a great opportunity for local farmers, policy makers, researchers, and others interested to learn about how climate change is impacting the agricultural activities,” said NMC President Dr. Carmen Fernandez.

The main objectives of the forum are to develop foundational knowledge of regional climate change science; identify locally relevant strategies for climate adaptation and communication; and incorporate climate-related information and tools into cooperative extension services and programs.

The forum will take place on Nov/ 2 and 3, 2017 at the Fiesta Spa and Resort. The second day of the forum will feature an optional “Field and Farm Tour” beginning on the campus of Northern Marianas College.

Interested community members are invited to attend. However, space is limited. To register for the event, please email michael.ogo@marianas.edu or call 237-6847 or 483-1965.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Pacific Islands Climate Change Cooperative are also assisting in organizing the event.