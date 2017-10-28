Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateSat, 28 Oct 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
GSM Cubs turn ire at Blue Jays, 3-1 in U25 baseball league

     

     

     

     

     

    Friday, October 27, 2017-12:42:02P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Casino commission wants to know how employee died

  • Print
27 Oct 2017
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE executive director of the Commonwealth Casino Commission said they are hoping that the authorities will soon disclose the cause of death of one of the commission’s employees.

At the commission meeting on Thursday, Edward Deleon Guerrero said they want to know if there is foul play involved in the death of Allan Boyer Dela Cruz, 37, a financial investigative analyst of the commission.

His body was found in his parents’ home on Sept. 22, 2017. His parents were off-island at the time. Police told Variety on Sept. 25, 2017 that the case was under investigation.

Deleon Guerrero said usually, if someone died of natural causes, the body will be released from the morgue. Up to now, the body is still in the morgue “for investigation,” he added.

“We are wondering why. We don’t know why the body is still there. So we are wondering if there is foul play involved. We want to know what caused his death as we need to have a death certificate. Securing a death certificate is also part of the procedure in hiring a replacement,” Deleon Guerrero said.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.