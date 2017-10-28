Casino commission wants to know how employee died

THE executive director of the Commonwealth Casino Commission said they are hoping that the authorities will soon disclose the cause of death of one of the commission’s employees.

At the commission meeting on Thursday, Edward Deleon Guerrero said they want to know if there is foul play involved in the death of Allan Boyer Dela Cruz, 37, a financial investigative analyst of the commission.

His body was found in his parents’ home on Sept. 22, 2017. His parents were off-island at the time. Police told Variety on Sept. 25, 2017 that the case was under investigation.

Deleon Guerrero said usually, if someone died of natural causes, the body will be released from the morgue. Up to now, the body is still in the morgue “for investigation,” he added.

“We are wondering why. We don’t know why the body is still there. So we are wondering if there is foul play involved. We want to know what caused his death as we need to have a death certificate. Securing a death certificate is also part of the procedure in hiring a replacement,” Deleon Guerrero said.