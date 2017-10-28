Gas prices up by 10 cents

AFTER a rollback four months ago, the prices of premium and unleaded gas have gone up by 10 cents, and diesel by 15 cents.

Shell Marianas raised its prices on Sunday, two days after Mobil Oil Marianas.

Click to enlarge

The price of regular gas went up from $3.83 to $3.93 a gallon and diesel from $4.01 to $4.16 a gallon.

“This is something we cannot control,” Rep. John Paul P. Sablan said as he filled up his tank at the Shell station in Susupe on Thursday.

Sablan said he buys an average of $70 worth of gas every week so it hurts his pocket whenever the prices go up.

“But my personal opinion on this is that it is not something that we can control as government. This is a worldwide issue. Gas prices depend on the world market,” he said.

“Of course, it always hurt us whenever the price increases. It’s a big truck I’m driving!”

The gas price per gallon was $3.48 early last year before it started going up again in October until it reached $3.93 in December. In June, the price went down to $3.83.