Swimmer’s body found at Rota swimming hole

THE body of open ocean swimmer Monte Monfore was found on Tuesday afternoon at a swimming hole in Rota.

Asked for the possible cause of death, a Department of Public Safety police investigator said they are not at liberty to comment on the ongoing investigation as it might jeopardize the integrity of the case.

Monfore, 56, was known for swimming for environmental and social causes. Originally from California, he also lived in Bali, Indonesia and had just moved to Rota recently.

In an email to Variety, the DPS spokesman, Police Lt. Jason Tarkong, said Monfore’s body was found floating face down at the swimming hole in Pinatang Park, and it was called in by a witness at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Tarkong said police and Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded, and medics conducted cardiac pulmonary resuscitation.

The victim was then brought to Rota Health Center where he was pronounced dead, Tarkong added.

He said the case is under investigation.