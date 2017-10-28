Okeanos Marianas arrival rescheduled for Sunday

(Press Release) — On Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m., the Okeanos Marianas, a traditional Polynesian double-hulled, 50-foot open ocean sailing canoe is scheduled to arrive in front of the Guma Sakman in Susupe where an arrival ceremony and celebration will take place. The canoe started its journey from New Zealand on Sept. 20, stopping briefly at New Caledonia, the Solomon Islands, and Chuuk.

Saipan will be its new home. Of the eight crew on board, three are Saipan residents, including Andrea Carr, Devin Noisom, and John M. Sablan. The young men are from Tanapag.





The captain of this voyage is Master Navigator Peia Petai of the Cook Islands, one of Grand Master Navigator Mau Piailug’s students.

Please join family, friends, and the Saipan community as well as 500 Sails and the seafaring families at the Guma Sakman in Susupe to ceremonially welcome and celebrate their voyage.

Check for updates on the Okeanos Marianas facebook page or contact emma.perez@okeanos-marianas.com.