CPA to host Trunk or Treat event

THE Commonwealth Ports Authority, in partnership with the airport operators committee, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, Tuesday, in the airport’s upper bus parking lot area.

CPA Executive Director Chris Tenorio said the event is open to all children and adults.

This will be the second year that CPA will host Trunk or Treat on Halloween, Tenorio said, adding that this is their way of giving back to the community.

He said the designated area for this event will be the grassy site near the lower bus parking area and PO Aviation building.