Paulino, Manglona sworn in as CUC board members

30 Oct 2017
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE newly confirmed members of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board, Jovita Paulino representing Tinian, and Miranda San Nicolas Manglona representing Rota, were sworn in on Friday by acting Gov. Victor Hocog.

The other CUC board members are Weston Thomas Deleon Guerrero, Matthew Holley and Ignacio Perez of the Commonwealth Development Authority board.

Hocog thanked Paulino and Manglona for their willingness to serve on the CUC board.

Tinian Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas, Jovita Paulino, Miranda Manglona, her husband and acting Gov. Victor Hocog pose for a photo. Office of the Governor photo

“This job is not easy and along with Gov. Ralph Torres, we are cognizant that improving our infrastructure and utilities is a commonwealth-wide effort so I am pleased that this board can now move forward and address crucial concerns. We want to work together with our newly appointed board members to ensure progress,” Hocog said.

The Senate confirmed the nominations of Paulino and Manglona on Wednesday.

Also on Friday, Hocog swore in Zenie Mafnas as a returning member of the Northern Marianas College board of regents.

Mafnas is an accounting graduate with master’s in business administration from the Chaminade University of Honolulu. She was a planner and grant writer of the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. from July 2007 to March 2013 before being promoted deputy corporate director.

