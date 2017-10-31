Hocog signs bingo measure

ACTING Gov. Victor Hocog on Wednesday signed into law House Local Bill 20-15, titled Saipan Bingo Act of 2017.

Now Saipan Local Law 20-16, the measure was introduced by Reps. Angel Demapan, Frank Aguon, BJ Attao, Ivan Blanco, Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero, Leepan Guerrero, Alice Igitol, John Paul Sablan and Speaker Rafael Demapan.

The new law authorizes traditional bingo and electronic bingo games on Saipan, but there will only be one licensee for bingo game. The mayor of Saipan will issue the permit to the qualified bidder.

Under the new law, the bingo licensee may operate bingo games at different locations on Saipan under the direct management and supervision of the Saipan mayor’s office.

The bingo licensee may also operate bingo games on Liberation Day/Fourth of July celebration, “provided that the licensee shall first obtain permission from the Saipan mayor’s office.”

The licensee may be allowed to operate a bingo game for the period of five years, and is required to pay an annual license fee of $10,000.