Tinian mayor, other residents support marijuana bill

A MAJORITY of the Tinian residents who showed up at the public hearing for S.B. 20-62, which proposes the legalization of marijuana, expressed support for the bill, according to Sen. Teresita Santos, a member of the Committee on Judiciary, Government and Law.

Of the 23 residents who participated in the public hearing on Friday, only one was opposed to the bill — the resident director of the Department of Public Safety on Tinian, Matthew Masga, Santos added.

But Santos said Masga did not oppose the legalization of marijuana for medicinal purposes although he opposes its legalization for recreational purposes.

Among those who testified in support of the bill was Tinian Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas, she said.

The next hearing will be held on Rota.

Also on Friday, the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare held a public hearing for Senate Bill 20-70 which proposes to establish a liaison office in the Philippines, and a position for a medical coordinator for utilization review and certification of billing accuracy services at the Hawaii, Guam, and Philippine liaison offices.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Jude Hofschneider.

Santos, who chairs the Committee on Health and Welfare, said only four people attended the public hearing, and two of them testified in support of the bill: Tinian Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas and Gil Borja.

Santos said they will hold similar public hearings on Rota and on Saipan for S.B. 20-70.