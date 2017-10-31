Widow withdraws suit against USCIS

THE widow of a U.S. citizen who sued U.S. Citizenship Immigration Services regarding her pending immigration petition has withdrawn her lawsuit.

Jun Cui Seman, who said she waited for three years for USCIS to issue a decision, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in the District Court for the NMI on Friday.

Her lawyer, Samuel I. Mok, said his client has already obtained the relief requested in her lawsuit.

Seman sought an order from the federal court directing USCIS to issue a decision on her pending I-360 petition as the widow of a U.S. citizen.

Mok said his client had been waiting three years for a decision after the adjustment of status interview on Aug. 18, 2014, but no further requests for information were ever issued by USCIS.

On Sept. 14, 2017, Mok said Seman finally received the approval notice from USCIS for her I-360 petition.

An I-360 application is available to a widow/widower of a U.S. citizen to petition for a U.S. permanent resident card or green card on condition that they were not legally separated at the time of the spouse’s death; have not remarried; and that they filed the petition within two years of the citizen’s death.