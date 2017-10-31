Nathan Narcis gets 15 years for sexual assault of minor

REPEAT offender Nathan I. Narcis, 33, will spend 15 years and six months behind bars for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl on Rota.

Narcis, also known as Nate Dawg, is a registered sex offender, and has two prior sexual assault convictions. His victims were all minors.

At the Rota Courthouse on Friday, Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja sentenced Narcis to 15 years in jail for sexual assault of a minor in the second degree with the last six months suspended; and additional six months for disturbing the peace.

After serving his sentence, he will be placed on probation for 10 years.

Assistant Attorney General Teri Tenorio, in her sentencing recommendation, said a 15-year jail sentence will hold Narcis accountable for his crimes; is proportional to his offensive conduct; and will serve the interests of justice to deter others from committing similar crimes.

The government said Narcis sexually abused a 7-year-old girl on Rota on May 21, 2016. According to the victim, she was sexually abused by Narcis on two occasions

The defendant was represented by Assistant Public Defender Shoshana Epstein.

In July 2016, Judge Joseph N. Camacho rejected the government’s plea agreement with Narcis because it would have sentenced the defendant to 15 years in prison of which five years would be suspended.