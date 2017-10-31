Lawyer wins $15K grand prize at Club 200

ATTORNEY Benjamin Petersburg won the $15,000 grand prize at the American Red Cross NMI-chapter’s Club 200 event at Fiesta Resort & Spa on Saturday evening.

“We will dedicate this to our new baby girl, Alyanna,” Petersburg said, referring to his first-born daughter who is now two months old. “We can buy a lot of diapers.”

His wife, Nola Hix, attributed her husband’s win to “baby luck.”

Petersburg won $10,000 worth of shopping spree at any of Joeten store; a Samsung S8+ Gold from IT&E; one-year free wireless subscription for the 40gb plan; a 12,000BTU inverter split type air-conditioning unit from Chong’s Corporation; a Saipan Brewing Company private party with printed glasses; two nights’ stay in a suite, Sunday brunch for two, theme lunch for two, dinner show for two at Fiesta Resort & Spa; and a Michael Kors backpack from DFS T-Galleria.





Aside from the grand prize, the American Red Cross raffled off 25 other packaged prizes.

The top five winners:

1st prize — Rob Epley who won two roundtrip economy class tickets from Delta Airlines to any U.S. destination; Samsung Tab A 16GB from Dial Rent to Own; Kate Spade scenic route tote bag; and a zip around wallet from DFS T-Galleria.

2nd prize — an IT&E employee who won two roundtrip economy class tickets to Japan from Delta Airlines; three nights stay in an executive suite at Fiesta Resort and Spa; Michael Kors cross body bag from DFS T-Galleria; Sunday brunch for two at LaoLao Bay & Golf Resort; and Thanksgiving package #1 from Herman’s Modern Bakery.

3rd prize — Maria Cristina Ona who won one roundtrip economy class ticket from Asiana Airlines to any Asiana destination including Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia; three nights stay in an ocean view room, theme lunch for two, dinner show for two at Fiesta Resort and Spa; golf coupon for two from LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort; Sunday brunch for two at LaoLao Bay * Golf Resort.

4th prize — James Benedetto who won a five-piece living room set from Joeten Ace Hardware; Orchard Hills Entertainment Center from YCO Corporation; Magellan lunch for two and waterpark pass for two at the Pacific Islands Club.

5th prize — TakeCare Insurance which won 18,000 BTU inverter split type air-conditioning unit from Chong’s Corporation; six months free two-services DSL bundle from IT&E; two $25 gift certificates from Club C; two $10 gift certificates from Revolving Restaurant 360 Inc.; Magellan lunch for two and waterpark pass for two at the Pacific Islands Club.

The American Red Cross-NMI chapter also recognized its volunteers.

The 2017 American Red Cross volunteer is Joaquin Amirez who was recognized for extending 3,125 hours of volunteer work after Typhoon Soudelor. “I actually didn’t know how much time I volunteered,” he said. “I just heard it just now. I feel very grateful. I have been volunteering for whatever it is that needs to be done.” Amirez was also deployed to Texas where he helped put up shelters for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Fire Commissioner Clyde Norita received a recognition on behalf of his department. “In case of fire, we help each other help the victim with whatever programs the Red Cross runs,” he said.

This year’s Club 200 theme was “By the Sea,” and in the costume contest, the Dunn family — Amanda, Trey and their son Liamotto — won first place. They dressed up as sharks from the movie “Sharknado.”

The Beyer family — Steven, Natalie and Waylon — dressed up as Poseidon, mermaid and baby crab. They won second place.

Eric O’Malley and wife Bea O’Malley were “obnoxious tourists” and won third prize.

Kelly Tenorio and Kip Aiken owned the dance floor and were declared winners in the dance contest.