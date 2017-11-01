Judge finds probable cause in attempted murder case

SUPERIOR Court Judge Joseph N. Camacho on Monday found probable cause to believe that John Piteg Teregeyo, 23 may have committed the charges filed against him.

Teregeyo, who is accused of attacking his girlfriend, has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, arson, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

Police said he doused gasoline on his girlfriend, and tried to choke her.

At the hearing on Monday, Assistant Attorney General, Teri Tenorio represented the government while Public Defender Douglas Hartig represented Teregeyo.

Detective Jenny Rose A. Butalon, the government witness, told the court that the victim was scared for her life.

But Hartig said there was no premeditated intent on the part of the defendant and no evidence to support that Teregeyo intentionally set the victim on fire.

Teregeyo, in a freely given statement to the police, said he pushed his girlfriend’s chest several times to stop her from leaving their bedroom.

He told police that his girlfriend was screaming for him to stop so he put one of her blouses into her mouth.

Teregeyo likewise admitted to pouring gasoline on his girlfriend’s clothes in a basket, around their bed and closet, and that he “splashed” gasoline on the victim.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2017 at 9 a.m. before Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja in Courtroom 202A.