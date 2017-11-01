Marianas Variety

‘Haunted Maze’ to showcase Saipan mayor’s office services, programs

31 Oct 2017
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang is inviting families to bring their children to the “Haunted Maze” in the parking lot of Ladera Center on Beach Road in Oleai, today, Tuesday.

The Haunted Maze will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., and will also showcase the various services and programs of the mayor’s office, its field operation director and maze designer Joann Aquino said.

For example, the maze will include a pet cemetery, which represents the mayor’s dog control program, while a chainsaw and other “scary sounds” depict the mayor’s cleanup activities on islands, she added.

The “Haunted Maze” in the parking lot of the Saipan mayor’s office at Ladera Center is ready for Halloween. Photo by Junhan B. Todiño

There’s also a “scary” newlywed couple because the mayor’s office is known for officiating marriages, she said.

The mayor said they will start distributing treats as soon they start the event. “We have more than 3,000 bags of treats,” he added.

Apatang said they will be assisted by personnel from Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance while the CNMI Marine Recruitment Office led by Sgt. Joseph Jorden Torwal Reyes will help ensure a smooth traffic flow in the area.

