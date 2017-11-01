Car of missing woman found in Marpi

THE vehicle of Joan Taitano, who has been missing since Thursday evening, was found by bikers near the old Navy radar in Marpi at 6:30 a.m., Sunday. The bikers said they were not aware it belonged to a missing person.

When the bikers learned through Facebook that the vehicle belonged to Taitano, they reached out to her relatives on Monday and informed them about the found car.

Taitano’s relatives then relayed the information to the police which immediately conducted a land search in the area.

Police Lt. Jason Tarkong, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said Taitano, 37, was last seen at her residence in Dandan. She is 5’3” tall with shoulder-length dark hair, and is 180 to 190 lbs.

She was wearing a plain white t-shirt, blue short pants and slippers when she was last seen.

Tarkong said her 2016 white Toyota Yaris was recovered by the police near the radar building in Marpi.

Taitano is a former Saipan Tribune reporter. Her family owned the former Tropical Blendz on Beach Rd. in Garapan and Nila’s Salon also in Garapan.

Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 or go to www.nmicrimestoppers.net if you have any information about Joan Taitano’s whereabouts. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.