BREAKING NEWS: Board of Education fires education commissioner

COMMISSIONER of Education Cynthia I. Deleon Guerrero released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:

"To all Public School System staff, students and families. It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that the Board of Education issued to me my contract termination letter, via email, effective Nov. 5, the day I’m scheduled to return home from this Head Start conference. The letter stated it to be a Termination Without Cause. Please know that I had in fact submitted to the board my letter of concern on Oct. 6 to which they never responded except for this termination letter, which I received upon landing in Honolulu. Despite the disruption that this will inevitably cause, I ask that everyone remains focused and strong in continuing our services, advocacy, and work for our students. Our students have and must remain our focus, your focus. I thank you all for your dedication and commitment to PSS."

BOE announced the selection of Deleon Guerrero as the new education commissioner in Nov. 2016. More details to follow.