USA Fanter sues DPL over quarry permit

USA Fanter Corp. Ltd., which lost a bid for an exclusive quarry permit on public land in As Matuis, has sued the Department of Public Lands.

USA Fanter, through attorney Robert T. Torres, requested the Superior Court to issue an order directing DPL and USA Fanter to negotiate a quarry permit.

DPL earlier issued a request for proposal titled “Quarry Operator on Public Lands-Lot Number 011 C 02-As Matuis Saipan.” The lot contains 50,000 square meters.

Fanter submitted a proposal on Sept. 16, 2016. On Nov. 9, 2016, it was informed that its proposal had not been selected.

Instead, DPL selected the proposal submitted by Win Win Way Construction Co. and issued a notice of intent to award a contract to Win Win Way on Nov. 9, 2016.

DPL then entered negotiations with Win Win Way for a quarry permit contract.

But Torres said the parties were unable to agree on terms and Win Win Way withdrew from consideration for the permit on May 23, 2017.

DPL then turned to Blue Oasis LLC, but they were also unable to agree to a contract, Torres said.

He added that DPL disregarded Fanter’s proposal when the department issued another RFP for the same land on or before Sept. 21, 2017.

On Oct. 1, 2017, USA Fanter protested the apparent cancellation of the previous RFP, but DPL reaffirmed its non-award to the company without explaining why, Torres said.