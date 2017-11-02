Community volunteer seeks gov’t help in cleaning up Sugar Dock beach

COMMUNITY volunteer Max Aguon is requesting the government to help remove uprooted trees and other vegetation from Sugar Dock beach.

Bad weather hit Saipan two weeks ago which caused high waves that also further damaged the docking area, he added.





“It’s now more difficult for our fishermen to maneuver and dock,” he said.

Aguon, who helps maintain the cleanliness of the beach, said he is “hoping that the government agency in charge will attend to the problems at Sugar Dock.”

He said the government also should continue posting warning signs in the area to prohibit people from using the dock.