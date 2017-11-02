Saipan mayor: Proposed animal shelter is permanent, not temporary

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang on Tuesday said his office will construct a permanent and not a temporary animal shelter in As Perdido.

“We are now in the final stage,” he said, adding that the Department of Public Works is assisting his office in the architecture and engineering design.

The mayor’s office will soon solicit bids for the construction of the project, Apatang added.

The animal shelter will be constructed on a 3,000-square meter lot at the Department of Lands and Natural Resources quarantine facility in As Perdido.

It will have an office, a clinic, 80 kennels and other features that the previous animal shelter in Lower Base had. The shelter was destroyed by Typhoon Soudelor in Aug. 2015.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has committed $365,000 for the project, Apatang said, adding that his office has already requested for an extension of the validity of the FEMA funds.

The AE design must also be approved by FEMA, the mayor said.

The mayor’s special assistant Henry Hofschneider said they will go through all the other required processes and comply with the applicable rules of regulatory agencies, including the Historic Preservation Office and the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality.