Missing woman’s body found in Marpi

THE body found by a search and rescue team at the bottom of Marpi cliffline at 9:25 Tuesday morning belonged to Joan Taitano, 37, who had been missing since Thursday, police said.

Department of Public Safety acting spokesman Police Lt. Jason Tarkong said after Taitano’s vehicle was found near the old Navy radar facility, rescue teams brought in K9s and conducted a land search until late Monday afternoon.

Tarkong said from the car, the K9s walked up to the cliffline “and lost the scent there.”

He said they continued the search Tuesday morning and it was then that they found the body.

Tarkong said they contacted Taitano’s relatives so they could identify her.

He said Taitano’s vehicle was secured by crime scene technicians who are looking for any signs of foul play.

According to Tarkong, the search teams included personnel from the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, DPS crime scene technicians, Customs officers and K9 units.

Taitano was the chair of the Protection and Advocacy for Individuals with Mental Illness Program Advisory Council and vice chair of the State Behavioral Health Planning Advisory Council.

Police said she was last seen at her residence in Dandan.