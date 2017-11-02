No bail for murder defendant

ALFONSO S. Parongan will not get bail while awaiting trial for fatally stabbing a woman and injuring her husband on Sunday evening.

The Office of the Attorney General charged Parongan with first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault and battery.

He is facing a maximum sentence of two life imprisonment terms for the murder and attempted murder charges, and possibly another 10 years for each of the remaining charges.

Parongan appeared with an interpreter before Superior Court Judge Joseph N. Camacho on Tuesday who ordered Parongan held without bail as recommended by Chief Prosecutor Michelle Harris, citing the seriousness of the charges.

Parongan, who was represented by Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski, pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections after the bail hearing.

The judge set the preliminary hearing for Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. and the arraignment for Nov. 13 at 9 a.m.

Police said Parongan stabbed and killed Josefina Pineda, 53, and seriously injured her husband, Anthony Barrit, 62. The couple are owners and operators of Xtreme Marine Sports in Chalan Kanoa.

After he was arrested by the police on Sunday evening, Parongan told them that he was frustrated with Pineda’s “harassment” over his rental payment.

He said after telling Pineda that his payment would be delayed, she continued to harass him, saying words he could no longer remember.

Parongan said he grabbed a big stainless steel knife from his room and stabbed Pineda several times until she stumbled several feet away from his unit door.

When she fell face on the ground, Parongan said he stabbed Pineda again.

Police said according to Dr. Nicholas Villalon of the Commonwealth Health Center, Pineda suffered from multiple lacerations to her head and upper body. She was pronounced dead at 8:13 p.m., Sunday, due to a stab wound to the neck.

Barrit told the police that prior to the incident, his wife went to Parongan’s unit to collect rent payment. Barrit said he later heard the two arguing and saw Parongan shoving his wife who fell face down on the ground.

Barrit approached his wife but he said Parongan, who was holding a big knife, chased him. Barrit said when he tripped and fell on the ground, Parongan stabbed him repeatedly.

Barrit was treated at CHC for multiple injuries to his head and arm. His condition soon stabilized. He attended the bail hearing on Tuesday, accompanied by his family.

Parongan said he was then “struck with an unknown object by an unknown person,” causing him to flee the area.

Parongan told police he was smoking “ice” from morning to afternoon on Sunday, and drank 16 cans of beer with a couple of friends in San Antonio before returning to his residence at 7 p.m.

Parongan works as a part-time welder at an automotive/heavy equipment company.