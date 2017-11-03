DoD official says seeing NMI worth long trip

TINIAN — U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Basing Allison Sands said travelling to the CNMI from Washington, D.C. is quite a long trip, but seeing the islands was worth it.

In an interview after meeting with CNMI and Tinian officials led by Gov. Ralph Torres on Tuesday, she said she fell in love with the beauty of the Marianas.

It was only her second time to visit the CNMI. “It’s beautiful. It’s definitely worth the trip,” she added.





Sands was accompanied by Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, Joint Region Marianas commander, when she met with the CNMI and Tinian officials in the mayor’s conference room.

Attending the meeting were Tinian Mayor JP San Nicolas, Sen. Jude Hofschneider, Sen. Frank Cruz, Rep. Edwin Aldan, Commonwealth Ports Authority Executive Director Chris Tenorio, Deputy Executive Director Ed Mendiola, board members Thomas Villagomez, Pete Reyes, Barrie Toves, Kimberly King-Hinds and Roman Tudela.

Sands and the CNMI officials discussed the divert airfield project on Tinian and the islands’ workforce issues.

“It is important for us to come here and listen to the people who live here so we’ll know what are the important issues for them and what is the impact of us coming here. We want to make sure that our coming here is beneficial to everyone,” Sands said in an interview.