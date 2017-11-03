MVA office may remain in San Jose

THE Marianas Visitors Authority is likely to renew its office lease contract in San Jose, MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said.

The contract will expire in Jan. 2018, but MVA has the option to renew it for another five years, he added.

At the recent MVA board meeting, Concepcion said they have yet to finalize the site for their new office at the current location of the Garapan Fire Station.

The fire station, for its part, has to move to the property owned by the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. at the intersection of Navy Hill and Middle roads, but both parties have yet to resolve some issues, Concepcion said.

MVA board member Jerry Tan said management should consider a second option. Even if MVA could move to Garapan, Tan said, it would still take time to construct a new building.

But Tan said they will continue to set aside funding for the construction of a new MVA office.

The projected cost is $3 million, and as of October, MVA had already “saved” $1.7 million for the project.

MVA board member Chris Nelson said the MVA management should ask American Memorial Park if a CNMI government agency can open an office in the park area. “That would be an ideal spot,” Nelson said.

Because of time con straint, Concepcion said they will “probably” renew their San Jose lease contract while looking for a new site in Garapan.

Most of the properties in Garapan are privately owned, he said, adding that they are currently considering a vacant property across from Sugar King Park and near the CNMI Museum.

“Having MVA there would also drive traffic to the museum,” Concepcion said.