Guam pathologist to perform autopsy on Monfore

THE body of the open-water swimmer who was found dead in a Rota swimming hole last week will be brought to Saipan on Friday for an autopsy set for Saturday.

The body of Monte Monfore is still in the morgue on Rota, according to Sen. Paul Manglona, who was appointed by the family as their representative.

He said the autopsy will be performed on Saturday by Guam’s pathologist, Aurelio Espinola.

The autopsy was ordered by Attorney General Edward Manibusan upon request of Monfore’s family.

Manglona said the family is directly communicating with the AG.

The family, especially Monfore’s sister Dana Lucas, thanked the AG for his assistance and quick action.

Lucas has also asked the AG to investigate the incident. “My family and I do not want any gaps in the investigation,” she said in an email. “We do not want to experience any doubt whatsoever in the final proclamation of his cause of death. If my brother is a victim of foul play, we want the perpetrator apprehended and taken to justice.”

Lucas said they are also working with Detective Shaw Clay Taisacan.

“He has been very cordial and gives my father frequent updates. We have no reason to believe he isn’t doing due diligence on this case. But we would also like to bring in either the FBI or an independent investigator so that we can be sure that all of the forensic evidence has been thoroughly collected, and the ruling-out of suspects has been done by a thorough examination of the facts, alibis, etc.,” Lucas said.

The body of Monfore, 56, whose full name is Montgomery Thomas Monfore, was found on Oct. 24 in a swimming hole in Songsong, Rota. Dr. Francois Claassens of Rota was quoted as saying that Monfore had a “very significant” open head injury.

Monfore was born in Fresno and raised in Hanford, California. He moved to Rota early this year.