NMI urged to participate in world assembly of civil society groups

MARIANAS Alliance of Non-Government Organizations vice president Frances Sablan has asked Gov. Ralph Torres and other CNMI government officials to send representatives to the World Assembly and International Civil Society Week event on Dec. 4-8, 2017.

Sablan said it is a gathering of NGOs and civil society groups all over the world. “They are holding it in Suva, Fiji — the first time in the Pacific.”

She said the event will be hosted by Civicus and the Pacific Islands of Non-Government Organizations or PIANGO.

According to Sablan, the assembly is in response to the crises facing the world and participants will discuss new ways that can allow them to create a better future for everyone.

Topics include climate change, volunteers as first responders in times of crisis, improving advocacy to protect civic space, the shrinking space for the feminist movement, and human rights.

Sablan said she specifically asked the governor to sponsor a youth representative.

“On Dec. 4, there will be youth assembly and I would like someone from the Micronesian Youth Services Network or from the CNMI Youth Affairs to represent the commonwealth,” she said.

She said her group is also seeking other sponsors so that the Marianas can send more participants.

She said it is important for the CNMI “to be one with the Pacific and the world in terms of global issues and one of them is climate change, so that we too can be part of solution.”

Sablan said CNMI representatives “could receive information and share it when they come back.”

She added, “The more informed we are, the more we are ready to commit. Basically, in my experience I can better understand the issue if I am personally involved in it. It won’t work for me if I’m just on the sidelines. But participating with others will allow all of us to arrive at possible solutions.”