Star Marianas files amended complaint against CPA

STAR Marianas Air last week filed an amended complaint in federal court against the Commonwealth Ports Authority, stating that CPA’s user fees are excessive.

The complaint also accused CPA of not complying with the requirements of the airport use agreement.

Star Marianas, through attorney Timothy Bellas, is asking the court to award his client damages in the amount to be proven in trial.

Star Marianas has made numerous payments of user fees to the CPA pursuant to the airline use agreement, Bellas said.

In 2015, using the rates specified in the rules and regulations, CPA sought to assess Star Marianas $325,706 for use of the three main islands’ terminals, he added.

Star Marianas’s amended complaint alleges that CPA breached the airport use agreement when it did not provide the air carrier a copy of its proposed annual budget.

Star Marianas also stated that CPA never solicited or took into consideration any comments from the air carrier regarding proposed fees or the annual budget.

Star Marianas said CPA never made annual adjustments to the fees charged to the air carrier in order to recover legitimate operational costs as mandated by its own rules and regulations.

The lawsuit stated that Star Marianas repeatedly asked CPA to produce the audited cost recovery records, but CPA has not complied.

CPA continued to breach the airport use agreement by not providing its operational cost financial information and by continuing to charge a head tax per passenger instead of a reasonable rate related to its operational costs, Bellas said.

The $325,706 amount from 2015, when divided into a monthly rate, results in a monthly charge in excess of $27,000, he added.

Bellas said this proved that CPA’s rates are unreasonable because the amount per month is excessive for the amount of space Star Marianas uses at the Saipan and Tinian commuter terminals which are 344 and 233 square feet.

He said based on its own accounting records, the air carrier estimates that it paid excessive commuter terminal fees greater than CPA should have properly charged by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In violation of the Anti-Head Tax Act, Bellas said the fees charged to Star Marianas by CPA were not based on costs of operation of commuter terminals or services rendered, but solely on the number of the air carrier’s passenger passing through commuter terminals.

This resulted in user fees to Star Marianas that do not bear any relationship to CPA’s operational expenses, he said, adding that such methodology is a violation of the Anti-Head Tax Act.

CPA knowingly violated the Act because it did not impose additional charges on Star Marians for the space lease until Star Marianas expanded its operation to begin transporting passengers, and these additional charges are based on a per-passenger rate, the lawsuit stated.

The disparity between the $302 rent per month in the lease and the $3,200 average per month charges relating to Star Mariana’s passengers is evidence that the fees CPA charges are not based on the proportional recovery of its costs, but purely on the number of passengers in violation of the Anti-Head Tax Act and other federal laws, Bellas said.