9th Circuit: Restitution awarded in embezzlement case ‘excessive’

THE U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said the District Court for the NMI did not make a mistake in the sentencing guidelines imposed on Melvin G. Ada who admitted to stealing close to $1.7 million from the Commonwealth Health Center and its supplier when he was still a CHC medical supply specialist.

But the appellate court ruled that the restitution awarded to one of the two victims was excessive and remanded it to the district court for recalculation.

In Dec. 2015, Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona sentenced Ada to 12.7 years imprisonment for embezzling over $1.7 million from CHC, an amount that was intended for Midwest Medical Supply Co. LLC. or MMS.

Judge Manglona ordered Ada to pay $566,919.26 to CHC and $132,565.08 to MMS.

Ada appealed the sentence and restitution, arguing that the district court made a mistake in applying a “two-level sophisticated means to enhancement” to his theft and fraud convictions.

But appellate court Judges Mary Schroeder, Dorothy W Nelson and Margaret Mckeown disagreed.

They said although the guidelines give examples such as use of offshore financial accounts to hide assets or transactions, the guidelines do not require such conduct.

The appellate judges said Ada opened and used bank accounts with names deceptively similar to MMS to deposit stolen MMS checks, and he manipulated financial record to conceal his fraudulent scheme.

The judges also stated that although the guidelines note that sophisticated laundering typically involves the use of fictitious entities, shell corporations, or offshore financial accounts, such conduct is not required for the enhancements to apply.

“Ada deposited and transferred numerous stolen checks through multiple bank accounts with deceptive names. Thus, the district court did not abuse its discretion in imposing the sophisticated laundering enhancement.”

Regarding Ada’s contention that the district court “impermissibly double-counted when it departed upward three levels on the basis of disruption of a governmental function and public welfare endangerment,” the appellate court stated that Ada’s embezzlement caused the government’s hospital significant disruption by forcing the closure of its peritoneal dialysis clinic for several months.

“His conduct also endangered the public health by forcing patients to undergo more serious treatment, including emergency surgery, alter the clinic’s closure.”

However, the judges said the district court erred in awarding MMS restitution in the amount of $132,565.08.

The judges vacated the restitution award to MMS and remanded it to the district court for recalculation.