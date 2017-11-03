Outgoing commissioner: BOE doesn’t want a Refaluwasch education chief

OUTGOING Education Commissioner Cynthia I. Deleon Guerrero believes her being a Refaluwasch has something to do with the Board of Education’s decision to fire her.

The board on Monday voted unanimously to terminate Deleon Guerrero’s contract effective Nov. 5, 2017. The board hired her in Nov. 2016.

On Wednesday, Deleon Guerrero posted the following Facebook message to her daughters: “Stand proud and strong because your mother will never deny her race (proud Refaluwasch) or trade her integrity for money or status. I walked into this job knowing fully well that they did not want change that didn’t benefit them and they surely did not want a Refaluwasch to lead that change. But I prevailed. And if losing this job will demonstrate that racism, bullying, and corrupted self-interest will not fly, then I happily accept it. As I’ve always said, never deny your heritage, your people, and remember that no amount of money will open the gates of heaven for anyone.”

Deleon Guerrero also thanked her “family and friends for the prayers, strength, kind words, and love you’ve shared in these hard times.”

She added, “We will continue to stand strong and fight for what is right. We will also do this with grace and professionalism. I am proud of all of you, my children. The test of resilience and integrity will always present itself in our lives; what we do with it, and how well we do with it, are what define us.”

Also on Facebook, Rep. Angel Demapan thanked Deleon Guerrero for “giving your all for the education of our children. I am sure you will continue to do good thing for our community.”

Rep. Vinnie Sablan, a member of the state Parent Advisory Council, likewise expressed his appreciation to Deleon Guerrero.

“As a member of the PAC and a PTSA officer, I want to say thank you for all you have done for our students. Stay strong and keep your head up,” Sablan said on Facebook.

Marcie Tomokane also expressed her support for the outgoing education commissioner. “Hugs and Love to you Cyndi. Stay strong and head up high.”

Rep. Edwin Propst questioned the “without cause” termination clause.

“I know as elected officials we are not supposed to interfere with the autonomy of the Board of Education, but I am deeply concerned with the ‘without cause’ termination of Commissioner Cyndi…. I believe as COE she is owed an explanation and so is her team and our students,” Propst said.

He added, ”I want to thank you Commissioner Cyndi for your heart, passion, hard work, and loyalty to the students, teachers, staff, administrators, and PSS leadership. I have heard great things from my former peers and am saddened to see you dismissed this way. Stay strong and God bless you.”

Former Rep. Cinta Kaipat said she was disappointed by BOE’s decision.

“Here it is, 2017, and racism and bullying are still very much alive here in the CNMI. It is shameful and it disgusts me!” she said, adding that Deleon Guerrero’s termination was done in a “cowardly manner.” She encouraged Deleon Guerrero to heed what former first lady Michelle Obama once said, “When they go low, we go high!”

Lee Taitano, a former BOE member for Rota, told Deleon Guerrero to seek legal advice, “especially since this was seemingly done improperly/illegally.”

She added, “I am totally surprised by this clandestine BOE move. Racism/self-aggrandizement stinks and the truth will come out but only with your strength and perseverance.”

Gloria Hunter, a retiree, said BOE owes the public, the parents and students an explanation. “If you have a good and legitimate reason to do what you did, we the public [who] voted you in, demand an explanation.”

Variety was unable to get a comment from BOE.