Governor: HR 339 not good for economy

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres said he supported H.R. 339’s objective to increase the number of CWs, but it was never the administration’s intent to “ban” construction workers.

Torres on Wednesday said there could have been a better way to protect the hospital’s workforce without damaging the local economy.

“From the crafting of H.R. 339, it was the intent of the congressional office and my office to increase the total CW allotment for FY 2017 to 15,000 [from 12,998]. The ban on construction workers was intended to occur after FY 2018 to allow construction companies to adjust to the new arrangements….”

But H.R. 339 was amended by the U.S. Senate to add 350 CW slots only and not 2,000 as originally proposed.

“I was concerned about the effect of the construction worker ban on the economy and made mention of my concern to the U.S. Senate,” Torres said. “[I] was led to believe it was necessary and that companies would be given time to adjust. The final bill signed into law sadly did not do these things. The CNMI received only 350 additional CWs for the last month of FY 2017 and we now know that the ban on construction workers is occurring in this timeframe, just as we have seen our economy grow by 28.6 percent. The ban on construction workers not only affect businesses. It affects home rebuilding to accommodate the increased demand for housing in the CNMI.”

Torres said he supported H.R. 339 to provide for the workforce needs of the hospital which is facing a nursing shortage.





“But looking at the ramifications of this bill’s language on the economy, long-term guest workers, and in the possible dramatic reduction to our CW numbers for FY 2018, there is no doubt that there should have been a way to protect our hospital without damaging our economy as it is doing now. I understand that passing legislation through Congress is a difficult task. I do look forward to working alongside our congressional office to seek an extension of the CW program, and I look forward to having my office and our business community being a part of the discussion in the crafting of the legislation in order to ensure the final product is in the best interest of the CNMI.”

In an interview on Tinian, Tuesday, the governor said he was glad the Trump administration was looking into the CNMI’s workforce needs.

Torres was in Washington, D.C. recently to meet with federal officials regarding CNMI workforce and military issues.

“Let’s put it this way,” he said, “we have never had high-level discussions on CW that we have today. We never had high officials in the U.S administration giving us this special attention on CW matters that we have today.”

Torres said “it’s very critical that we have the right people fighting for and advocating for the CNMI, including our request to have a stable labor pool so we can provide more and better economic opportunities for locals and other U.S. citizens in the commonwealth.”

The governor said he is particularly grateful to U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Basing Allison Sands for her commitment to help the CNMI bring its concerns to other federal officials.