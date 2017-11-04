New Guam customs form aims to shorten airport waiting time

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — The the Guam Visitors Bureau and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency have launched a redesigned customs form into the market that the two organizations say will shorten the time visitors spend standing in line at the airport.

A major change to the new customs form is that it no longer requires a passenger to list the name, passport number, citizenship information, birthplace, date of birth and gender of every person in a traveling party.

Instead, only one person in a group needs to declare pertinent traveler’s information. That declaration covers the entire party.

Also, the new Guam customs form is about half the size of the original form, and eliminates some redundancies in survey questions. For example, in the new form visitors only need to input their place of residence and passport information, as opposed to also including the airport from which they departed.

Aside from English, the new forms will be available in Japanese, Korean, traditional and simplified Chinese, and Russian

According to Guam Customs Director James McDonald, the changes expedite customs processing. In the past, customs officers had to contend with verifying multiple travelers’ information at the customs line. When there was a discrepancy between the customs form and the traveler’s passport, delays were caused as agents verified missing or incomplete information.

Customs Chief Vincent S.N. Perez concurred with the director that the new form means quicker processing through customs.

“When you’re taking a look at the old form and you have to verify seven people who come in and you have to go through each and every person’s passport and verify numbers, sometimes you’ll find out someone’s passport information is not there and dates of birth are missing,” the customs chief told members of the media. “What the new form does is that it puts the onus on the main traveler, because we have other means of getting (pertinent traveler information).”

According to GVB acting Director of Tourism Research Niko Fujikawa, the new forms are also easier to answer.

Fujikawa said some questions on the old form were routinely answered incorrectly. One example Fujikawa listed was the place-of-residency section, which some tourists thought was a section asking them where they were going to reside at the end of their trip.

“A lot of our passengers when they were reading that, are thinking, ‘Places where I’m going to stay: Guam,’ and that’s already an automatic error.”