Two-day forum on climate change and its impact on islands

NORTHERN Marianas College and the University of Hawaii held a two-day forum at Fiesta Resort & Spa that focused on climate change and how it affects the Pacific Islands.

“Our islands are vulnerable,” said one of the presenters, Patricia Fifita of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

“What we are hoping to do here is to make a stronger connection between climate change and our food production system.”

In her presentation, Fifita talked about climate vulnerability and what it means in the CNMI and other Pacific Islands.

“Pacific Islands contribute less than 0.03 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions yet suffer perhaps some of the greatest and most immediate threats of climate change,” she said.

“Understanding, coping with and adapting to climate change is vital to survival in the islands,” she added.

According to Fifita, the islands are vulnerable to rising sea levels, increased temperatures as well as increase frequency and variability of storms.

“All of these variables can negatively affect our agricultural system and create food insecurity,” she said in an interview.

One way to build resilience, she added, is through “smart” agriculture which “sustains and increases productivity to support equitable increases in food security, farm incomes and sustainable communities and livelihood.”

She said the islanders’ “traditional food are resilient to climate change. They have persisted over thousands of years like taro and breadfruit. These are crops that are nutritious but also adaptable to climate change.”

Another way to build resilience, she said, is to increase one’s knowledge regarding climate change.

“Increasing climate literacy and understanding the changes can help in formulating strategies,” she added.

She said the knowledge of farmers and how they have adapted to climate change in the past should be highlighted when formulating strategies. “For example, they used climate forecasts when planting crops and they used plants that were more resilient to climate change — drought-tolerant or salt-tolerant crops.”

As for climate literacy, Fifita said a partnership with organizations such as those that provide cooperative extension services should be considered.

NMC President Carmen Fernandez said the forum aimed to provide community members with information that can empower them and help them formulate programs to address climate change.